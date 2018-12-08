Speech to Text for Grocery grab

has the story. <<áánats take offáá kathy bauer was this year's finalist for price chopper's grocery grabkathy bauer: "i'm very nervous but i'm excited." bauer got the chance to empty the shelves and fill shopping carts with anything she wanted and only had five minutes to do it plankathy bauer: "i'm headed for the meat aisle and then i'm going to cameron's coffee and then from there, i've got a couple of aisles i'm going to hit and maybe end up in the fruit."just like everyone else, bauer had to purchase a raffle ticket to enter to win the shopping spreethe money raised goes to help local schools and organizations debbie kempf: "it's a means for these local groups to kind of do a fundraiser for their different activities, for their school itself."kids were tasked with selling tickets for five dollarsincluding 13 year old derek hines, who sold over 500 tickets this year derek hines: "cold or hot, i supported my school."debbie kempf: "the kids just sell the tickets, you know, at their schools, at the store."each year, the event grows..debbie kempf: "this is an annual event for us. it's well received. the community enjoys, the schools are getting more excited about it. it's growing for us every year."but this year... debbie kempf: "she had a pretty good run. um, we've given away as much as 2,000, 2,500 dollars."three shopping carts full and 1600 dollars laterbauer won't have to go grocery shopping any time soon kathy bauer: "well, my kids would like some of it. if i get back to the fruit, i'm going to make some fruit baskets to giveaway."reporting in st. joseph, colton cichoracki kq2 news>>