Speech to Text for MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS PARTY HAS MESSAGE FOR LOCAL FAMILIES

weeks away... good evening, thanks for joining us... i'm madeline mcclain.and i'm ron johnson.today, many st. joseph families got together to celebrate the holiday with the mayor... but this year the annual christmas dinner had a gift for its guests. <<an annual tradition continues in st. josephit's a great day the mayor's christmas party everyone a chance to hit the ice, and come together.its a long standing tradition and its a beautiful time of year to get all the kids together and meet santa.the man in the big red suit also made an appearance bringing christmas joy to local families,and this year, organizers teamed up with the environmental protection agency to make sure those families were informed of an important topic especially to this area.i was contacted by the epa earlier in the year and they were wondering if they could partner with us the organization wants to spread the word about the dangers of lead paint in homes, st. joseph has a high number of older homes that could contain lead the mayor says awareness is critical to keeping families safe. the epa is making a big push now to help st joe, remediate this lead paint problem, and help our children, we don't want our children to be exposed to lead. organizers of the christmas party say its important to keep families informed.this is a great way for them to be educated and for the children to be educated too about the dangers of lead-based paint. which is why this year, they gave the gift of information. giving is what christmas is all about>> the mayor says he wants to get the word out about the danger of lead in homes. he says he met with the e-p-a recently to discuss how the city can get involved with the agency's lead awareness campaign.