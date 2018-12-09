Clear

northwest women fall to lindenwood

northwest women fall to lindenwood

Posted By: Max Moore

lindenwood a hot start to the game fergusen sends it to a driving lexie moe later...charisse williams with the dribble drive...out to ferguson lions have an 18-4 lead bearcats spent most of the game trying to chip away at big leads early... powers her way through a bucket mallory mcconkey receives it from ericka schlosser good...a ten point deficit was all they bearcats could get it down to...==the bearcats couldn't tame the lions today...falling
After a nice sunny Saturday, temperatures will crash overnight into the low to mid teens. Winter gear is a must tonight and early Sunday morning.
