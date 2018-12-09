Clear

bearcat men top lindenwood

bearcat men top lindenwood

Posted: Sat Dec 08 21:36:53 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 08 21:36:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

bearcat men take on the lions in the second game...==trevor hudgins opens it up with a nice drive to the hole...==back and forth early...chris king for lindenwood to go...==northwest looks to open things up before headed into the half takes his time and drills a three to end the first half with northwest on top...led the team with 19 points on the night the second half...hudgins finds tyler for a lay in on in the second with time running out on the shot clock...heaves one up... gets it to go...northwest cruises to an 87-53 win... here's northwest senior joey witthus after
After a nice sunny Saturday, temperatures will crash overnight into the low to mid teens. Winter gear is a must tonight and early Sunday morning.
