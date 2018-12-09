Clear

lincoln vs mwsu

lincoln vs mwsu

Posted: Sun Dec 09 06:17:33 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 06:17:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for lincoln vs mwsu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with the missouri western women... we go to the end of the game where the griffons are down by one...and katrina takes it strong to the hoop and gets it to go... western had a foul to give with under five seconds to go...and they do commit the foul...===head coach rob edmisson giving out last second instructions...=== lincoln would inbound the ball...and get one last shot up...they had a good look at it but it does not go in...and the griffs would get the win 62-61...and also ring the
Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Very quiet weather conditions are going to continue to end the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs a little warmer than yesterday, getting into the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events