Quiet conditions continue

Posted: Sun Dec 09 07:44:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 09 07:44:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Very quiet weather conditions are going to continue to end the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs a little warmer than yesterday, getting into the mid 30s.
