Speech to Text for Special Olympics holds first ever athletic event

the story. <<ron johnson reporting for those with special needs, finding activities to do can be a challenge. volunteers with the northwest missouri chapter of the special olympics understand just how hard it can be. when you have a child with autism or down syndrome, you just just have nowhere to turn, you want to fit in, and be included. which is why they've decided to do their part to make the process a little easier by putting on a first of its kind event for the young athlete program. sam gilgour is the coordinatorwhen i was putting this together i wanted to kind of have something out here that would attract everyone cause this isn't just about the kids its about spreading the word about what's out there for people to do.this event helps those with disabilities interact with others in a positive way there are obstacle courses and athletic activities to keep kids busy. this program is for kids three to seven, and once they reach age eight, they can be involved in the special olympics program.the kids involved in the program say its has its amenities you can do anything you want its way fun and you'll be here a lotbut its the volunteers that say they get most out of it. they're really hard working, honest, really good at like the stations and stuff.those volunteers say having this program is important because it gives these kids confidence. they know that they can jump they can throw the ball, they can run the distance. while giving them a sense of pride, knowing they've made difference i'm glad i came and helped out the little kids.>> if you're interested in learning more about the young athlete program, you can visit the special olympics office on woodbine. head over to our website at kq2 dot com for more details. the kansas