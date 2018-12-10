Speech to Text for anchoring dec 10

ahead on hometown this morning... these kids got game! the new athletic program for kids with special needs.. plus-- plus -- a fire has scorched another jehova witness worship center- the connection this fire has to the chain of recent attacks rocking the religious community announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is monday december 10th --... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<the top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begging today. we are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. there also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. >> it was the first event of its kind for kids and families with special needs. here's kq2reporter ron johnson with more on "the young athlete program".. <<ron johnson reporting for those with special needs, finding activities to do can be a challenge. volunteers with the northwest missouri chapter of the special olympics understand just how hard it can be. when you have a child with autism or down syndrome, you just just have nowhere to turn, you want to fit in, and be included. which is why they've decided to make the easier by putting on a first of its the young program. the coordinator putting this wanted to kind of have something out attract everyone cause about the kids its about spreading the word about what's out there for people to do.this event helps those with disabilities interact with others in a positive way there are obstacle courses and athletic activities to keep kids busy. this program is for kids three to seven, and once they reach age eight, they can be involved in the special olympics program.the kids involved in the program say its has its amenities you can do anything you want its way fun and you'll be here a lot but its the volunteers that say they get most out of it. they're really hard working, honest, really good at like the stations and stuff.those volunteers say having this program is important because it gives these kids confidence. they know that they can jump they can throw the ball, they can run the distance. while giving them a sense of pride, knowing they've made difference i'm glad i came and helped out the little kids.>> if you're interested in learning more about the young athlete program, head over to our website at kq2 dot com for more details. the holiday season can be hard for those who have lost a child. in an effort to help ease that pain, mosaic set up a service for people experiencing loss, to come together. a group of about 50 people met for a candlelight service at mosaic to remember the lives lost and support each other. the service included a guest speaker, songs, a candle lighting... and photos of children gone too soon. ( janis consolver/cofacilitat or ) at christmas time its realyy hard for those who have lost childrenand this gives us a chance to honor our loved wones with a candle lighting ceremony" the mourning star, loss of a child support group, meets on the 1st wednesday each month at the green valley baptish church. one st. joseph woman got to clear the shelves at price chopper on saturday... she took part in the stores annual grocery grab--where over 16 hundred dollars of groceries were given away for free. kq2's colton cichoracki has the story. <<áánats take offáákathy bauer was this year's finalist for price chopper's grocery grab kathy bauer: "i'm very nervous but i'm excited." bauer got the chance to empty the shelves and fill shopping carts with anything she wanted and only had five minutes to do it plankathy bauer: "i'm headed for the meat aisle and then i'm going to cameron's coffee and then from there, i've got a couple of aisles i'm going to hit and maybe end up in the fruit."just like everyone else, bauer had to purchase a raffle ticket to enter to win the shopping spreethe money raised goes to help local schools and organizations debbie kempf: "it's a means for these local groups to kind of do a fundraiser for their different activities, for their school itself."kids were tasked with selling tickets for five dollarsincluding 13 year old derek hines, who sold over 500 tickets this year derek hines: "cold or hot, i supported my school."debbie kempf: "the kids just sell the tickets, you know, at their schools, at the store."each year, the event grows..debbie kempf: "this is an annual event for us. it's well received. the community enjoys, the schools are getting more excited about it. it's growing for us every year."but this year... debbie kempf: "she had a pretty good run. um, we've given away as much as 2,000, 2,500 dollars."three shopping carts full and 1600 dollars laterbauer won't have to go grocery shopping any time soon some of it. if i get some fruit baskets joseph, colton eight organizations took part in this year's event, which will continue next year as well. families in st. joseph are asking for help--close to 700 families have applied to the adopt-a family christmas program in st. joseph. the afl-cio is making a list and checking it twice -- and with hundreds of families needing help this christmas, the organization is asking people to think about adopting a family. about 400 hundred families have already been adopted... but hundreds are still waiting. (sot penny adams/afl-cio: "the last week right before christmas we'll see how many families are left that have not been chosen yet, they'll still be adopted, but it's in a different way.") saturday was the last day to apply. if you would like to spread some christmas cheer and adopt one of the two-hundred-and- seventy-five families left -- contact afl-cio. the a-t-f is investigating a rash of arson attacks against jehovah's witness buildings. fire torched a house of worship near olympia, washington, early friday morning-- but this is just the latest attack in a series of similar crimes targeting jehovah witness centers -- it's a total of six now. the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives says this fire was intentionally set, and it fits the pattern of other attacks over the past nine months that have rocked the jehovah's witness community. the legal trouble surrounding president trump is intensifying with federal prosecutors implicating the president was in crimes related to the 2016 campaign. trump has denied any wrongdoing. but as he defends himself, he's trying to fill a crucial role within his administration. abc's kenneth moton has the latest from washington. <<president trump is trying to minimize the fallout from two federal investigations.trump sot: according to everybody we've spoken to -- i have not read it -- there's absolutely no collusion, which is very importanton one front - the russia investigation - special counsel robert mueller revealed in court documents new evidence in russian efforts to build a political alliance with the 2016 trump campaign. on the other front - federal prosecutors in new york say the president's former personal attorney michael cohen paid off two women in 2016 to keep them silent about alleged affairs with trump years ago - the illegal hush money payments allegedly made at the direction of donald trump.murphy sot: this investigation is now starting to put the president in serious legal crosshairs, and he should be worried and the whole country should be worried.the incoming democratic chair of the house judiciary committee weighed in on cnn promising the democratic led house will take a closer look.nadler sot well, they would be impeachable offenses. whether enough to justify an impeachment is a as the president's legal troubles intensify - he's working to fill a house post - john kelly is out.trump sot: he's a great guy. john kelly will be leaving at the end of the year. has publicly praised kelly but sources say their relationship has top advisors expected the vice president's chief of staff nick replace kelly but tweeted he will end of the year.trump sot: who will be taking john's place, it interim basis. close)officials say the potential chief of on his list.has learned conservative gop meadows, acting attorney general treasury secretary steve mnuchin.moton, abc news washington>> the most recent job report has released what analysts say about the number of jobs created last month.. if you have a food allergery, the epi-pen wont be your only option soon-- the alternative drug just ahead.. <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> after the last night's game, chiefs chairman, clark hunt -- spoke to reporters saying the organization knew about all three of kareem hunt's violent incidences before letting the star running back go nine days ago. that includes the alleged assault in a cleveland hotel that was caught on a security camera. clark reiterated that hunt was not honest with the organization -- and all three cases were reported to the n-f-l. he said in part, "the league has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a department that can handle these types of situations." the top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begging today. we are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. there also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. above average & warmer temperatures returns on tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s. we will be for the potential for but latest model this system to our does look like we will end the highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.