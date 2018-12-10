Speech to Text for Maryville receives $10 million grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us what that money will do... <<(sot, greg mcdanel: "this is a statement project for us.") and it's also the next step in the revitalization of maryville...on thursday...the department of transportation awarded the city a 10.4 million dollar build grant... to be used for the south main corridor improvement project... (sot, greg mcdanel: "south main is our major commercial hub, entrance into the community, so there's some beautification aspects as well as some issues with access to business traffic with south main.")the project has been a focal point for city officials for several years... considering it contains nearly 65 percent of all retail sales in nodaway county...(sot, rachel martin: "this infracture improvement is probably the thing we hear the most feedback on from our community as far as what needs attention.")it's a big undertaking for the city...as south main runs more than a mile and half from south avenue...to the bypass at u.s. 71...and this grant gives the city an opportunity to move quicker with the project.. (sot, rachel martin: "the grant coming through makes it so we can do it all at once and with a project of this magnitude, we can do it all at once and that's the best way for us to do it.")(sot, greg mcdanel: "when you look at this project, with the enhancements at northwest missouri state, fourth street, downtown revitatlization, mozingo recreation park success, a lot of things are coming together at a perfect time for our community.")>>