Speech to Text for NO LOOK PASS 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time me and my buddy makes him look who's the backup quarterback for me we we start doing in practice and we we started messing around with it and we don't like who can one-up each other and it is kind of carried off and then I rather that to your body using games