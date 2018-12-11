Speech to Text for AMS Climate Change Report

<<above average & warmer temperatures returns on tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s. we will be watching thursday for the potential for some rain or snow. it does look like we will end the workweek dry. highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) a new report is linking extreme weather -- globally -- to climate change. the american meteorological society released its annual report today. it looked at 17-weather events from 2017 where the organization believes that global warming played a role. the report also lists fires... heat waves and even record low sunshine in japan as events caused by climate change. this is the second year in a row that the annual report outlined weather extremes researchers say could not have happened without human-caused warming of the climate.