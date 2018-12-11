Clear
The 50s make a return for Tuesday

Posted: Tue Dec 11 05:18:53 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 05:18:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
