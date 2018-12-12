Clear

kc center tops benton boys

Posted: Tue Dec 11 21:07:59 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 21:08:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

the benton boys in action tonight against k-c center... down 9-0 to start...trevor mull gets the ball in the corner...trims the deficit with a three...====benton on the attack again but it's stolen by darius walshgoes from new york to l-a...kiss of the glass...the yellow jackets and cardinals duking it out early...==the man of the night for benton...chol ater... corner three...bang...===next on the drive...making it look easy...scoops it in...=== later...step back jumper... like kobe...he's en fuego...21 points for the junior...== despite the effort from ater... center yellow jackets...stung too hard....grabbing the win 72-51...
Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we head into Tuesday. Sunshine in the morning but a few clouds moved back in by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 40's and lower 50's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.
