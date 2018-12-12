Clear

Sunny & mild for Wednesday before rain chances on Thursday

Sunny & mild for Wednesday before rain chances on Thursday

Posted: Wed Dec 12 04:53:23 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 04:53:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

we will thursday for the potential for some rain or snow as a cold front pushes through. highs will be in the upper 30s. it does look like we will end the workweek dry on friday. highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.
Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
