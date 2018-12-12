Speech to Text for New tax plan will change charitable deductions

joseph... this is the time of year for giving... and many in years past have reaped the rewards of being generous in the form of extra tax deductions. but this year that's changing some thanks to the new federal tax plan.. kq2's ron johnson explains. <<in december of last year, the president signed a new tax plan -- giving taxpayers a much larger standard deduction than in previous years..in fact, it's nearly double.the move was to try and give tax breaks to many and make filing easier -- but it's also come with possibly some unintended consequences. [shelly hulet] when you're looking at charitable contributions its gonna impct that, are people giving as much local cpa shelly hulet says, about 30% of taxpayers usually itemize their deductions, but this year they're expecting 10% do so.itemized deductions have been a big incentive for taxpayers to give to charities, and the new tax plan is a concern for those organizations, who rely heavily on donations this time of year.[abe tamayo] i would say close to 50 percent to our total budget this year will come from end of year giving. major abe tamayo with the salvation army calls the new tax plan an issue, he says its hard to tell exactly what the effect will be.[tamayo] its our first year through it so we're kinda waiting through and hoping for the best result. what we're kind of seeing so far with some of the non profits that we work with is maybe cash donations are down. hulet says there is a workaround for taxpayers, [hulet] what we're advising clients to do is they can bunch donations, so instead of giving $5,000 in one year maybe you give $10,000 in one year, then you skip a year and you take the standard donation, you go back the next year, again you're gonna itemize you're gonna give amount of charitable deductions.she also says this new tax plan won't completely stop taxpayers from making charitable donations [hulet] i really believe people are going to donate whether they get a tax deduction or not. ron johnson kq2, your local news leader>> hulet says those who recieve income from i-r-as can directly transer funds to charities of their choice, lowering the taxable portion