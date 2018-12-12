Speech to Text for Mental Health Shortage

madeline, according to the national council for behavioral health the demand for mental health services is on the rise, but the number of providers is slowly declining kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the national shortage of mental health providers is impacting community health <<<in the united states one in five adults lives with some form of a mental illness, but less than 50 percent of them received treatment in 2017 [sot:dr.melisa rempfer/umkc psychology professor "what we find in talking to our graduates who are out there in the workforce is that they have many more potential clients and community members to serve than there are staff at their respective agencies."] america is experiencing an extreme deficit of mental healthcare professionals and that shortage is leading to longer wait times for people needing immediate care [sot: andrew fisher/counselor"most clinicians can only see up to 24 clients a week."]according to the national council medical director institute 70 percent of us counties are experiencing an extreme shortage of mental health providers, [sot:dr.melisa rempfer/umkc psychology professor "research shows that we do see an overall trend in the reduction of stigma about mental health and an increasing receptiveness to seeking mental health services,but coupled with the funding decreases we have and the increased cost of education, i think we have a lot of people who are willing to seek services, but the services haven't caught up to that."] and insurance plays a big role in the time clinicians can spend with a patient, if they can see them at all a study from the national library of medicine found that insurance acceptance was significantly lower for psychiatrists than physicians of other specialities [sot: andrew fisher/counselor"to get on insurance panels is another hurdle."/"my young clinician is provisionally licensed. to be provisionally licensed you have to be supervised for two years, before you can even apply to be on these panels."] if the current workforce doesn't gorw the department of health and human services expects the deficite to double by 202sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> to combat the growing demand for mental health services many area agencies like mosaic life care are using telehealth systems to provide virtual counseling to patients in