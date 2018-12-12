Clear

SALVATION ARMY BEHIND ITS RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN GOAL

Posted: Wed Dec 12 17:48:15 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 17:48:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

with less than two weeks until christmas... the salvation army's red kettle campaign needs your help... the salvation army is hoping for a last minute push to hit their fundraising goal for the year.campaign is barely at the half-way mark. they've only raised 47-percent of the 125-thousand dollar goal. salvation army officials say they've got a long ways to go in just two weeks. the kettle campaign is the salvation army's biggest fundraiser of the year. the money is critical to keep the salvation army and its programs up and running. (sot leeann hobson/salvation army: "we have families we are helping now that will help them with food and clothing. it supports our food pantry, it goes toward the youth salvation army, helps with clothing vouchers at our store and it keeps the lights on in this building.") you can find volunteers ringing bells at 12 sites across st. joseph... this
