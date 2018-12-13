Speech to Text for Animal Shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will be dreary weather thanks to the on & off rain chances plus the chilly & breezy conditions. it does look like we will end the workweek dry on friday. highs are expected to be back up in the middle to upper 40s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. >> i'm joined by jennifer lockwood and.... from the st. joseph animal shelter more people