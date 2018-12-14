Clear

Beautiful stretch of weather

Beautiful stretch of weather

Posted: Thu Dec 13 20:21:11 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 20:21:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Beautiful stretch of weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cichoracki joins (áanchors ad-lib for the rest of the evening. temperatures will side, in the 30s. so down to kansas city game, pack the rain weather does improve as we go into friday. expected to return weekend is looking really nice, too. lower 50s with week, quiet around. no major expected to bring area. monday will be sunny with 40s and lower thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of
Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events