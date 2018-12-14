Clear

benton girls beat park hill

Posted: Thu Dec 13 21:07:51 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 21:07:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

here in the city... down in the southside... the lady cards take on park hill.. === starting the second half with a double digit lead... gaby fuller sets up from three... but finds a gap to take it to the hole...== later.... jayde williams... pump fakes and gets to the cup... the lay in good...=== so far so good in the second half for the cardinals...=== moving forward... fuller... finds williams again... basket good...=== benton in control... but park hill put up a fight.... avery mertz sends a long pass to jayden dorrell... good for park hill... but as i said earlier... the lady cards had it in control... fuller's three is good to push benton to a
Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.
