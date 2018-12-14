Speech to Text for central lady indians take out lees summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win... central girls in action against lee's summit...early in the game...==tigers valerie fry gets it and gets it to drop off the glass...lee's summit staying strong early... ==gracie moody on the other end sinks a three to give central the lead...===defense playing a large factor for central...lauren eimann and jaylee wilson combine for a steal...wilson...goes all the way...makes it 10-4...and wilson wasn't done quite yet... finds it in the corner...nails the three...===lees summit needs a time out to slow down the lady indians...==but nothing could stop central tonight...taking care of the tigers...64-17...