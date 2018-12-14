Clear

A nice & warmer Friday and weekend ahead

Posted: Fri Dec 14 04:56:04 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 04:56:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

we are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this friday morning. a nice day and weekend is shaping up for though in northwest missouri and northeast kansas with high pressure taking over the central plains. drier air is moving in later this morning that will clear skies fro west to east. sunshine is expected to return by midday with highs getting back up to above average into the upper 40s. the weekend is looking really nice, too. highs will be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. great weather for holiday shopping and events...enjoy! into next week, the quiet & mild weather pattern sticks around. no major storm systems are expected to bring rain or snow to the area. monday through thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
