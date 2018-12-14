Clear

Nice stretch of weather

Posted: Fri Dec 14 13:10:35 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 13:10:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 41°
After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
