139th Airlift Wing

Posted: Fri Dec 14 16:15:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 16:15:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

the 139th air guard is opening a new facility dedicated to providing space for emergency medical training kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the homeland response force building <<<ánats- ribbon cutting/people clappingáwith the slice of a ribbon, the 139th airlift wing is moving into a new training facility [sot:col. edward black/139th airlift commander"it will medical airmen that will be responding to natural disasters to help folks in our own communities."]the new building will house a detachment of the the homeland response force medical unit [sot:major michael mitchell/mo. hrf officer "right now we are sharing with the medical group is going to allow us a home so we're not sharing computers and sharing admin space and training space. this is going to give us a home of our own."] detachment one includes doctors, nurses and other emergency medical support staff [sot:adjutant general steve danner/missouri national guard "i consider the medical piece of the hrf the heart of the hrf system, because the hrf is there to protect good people from bad things."]the team of guardsmen are trained to respond to emergency situations in the four state area [sot:major michael mitchell/mo. hrf medical plans officer "we can get called out for natural disasters or we can get called out for a terrorist attack.we provide emergency medical triage and stabilization to get casualties to further extended care."]construction on the 4,700 sq foot building started last november as a part of the guards 10 year plan [sot:adjutant general steve danner/missouri national guard "with the past history of rosecrans, we wanted to have a north campus. this is just part of that 10 year plan to bring the aircraft and the buildings of rosecrans out of the floodplains."]but this facility isn't the only big project planned for the airguard [sot:col. black/139th airlift commander"we'veyear plan, essentially a construction project over the next 10 five or six of those books and are stages of design."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> according to the adjutant general, the missouri homeland response force was recently were recertified by fema and scored the highest of
After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
