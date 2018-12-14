Speech to Text for 139th Airlift Wing

the 139th air guard is opening a new facility dedicated to providing space for emergency medical training kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the homeland response force building <<<ánats- ribbon cutting/people clappingáwith the slice of a ribbon, the 139th airlift wing is moving into a new training facility [sot:col. edward black/139th airlift commander"it will medical airmen that will be responding to natural disasters to help folks in our own communities."]the new building will house a detachment of the the homeland response force medical unit [sot:major michael mitchell/mo. hrf officer "right now we are sharing with the medical group is going to allow us a home so we're not sharing computers and sharing admin space and training space. this is going to give us a home of our own."] detachment one includes doctors, nurses and other emergency medical support staff [sot:adjutant general steve danner/missouri national guard "i consider the medical piece of the hrf the heart of the hrf system, because the hrf is there to protect good people from bad things."]the team of guardsmen are trained to respond to emergency situations in the four state area [sot:major michael mitchell/mo. hrf medical plans officer "we can get called out for natural disasters or we can get called out for a terrorist attack.we provide emergency medical triage and stabilization to get casualties to further extended care."]construction on the 4,700 sq foot building started last november as a part of the guards 10 year plan [sot:adjutant general steve danner/missouri national guard "with the past history of rosecrans, we wanted to have a north campus. this is just part of that 10 year plan to bring the aircraft and the buildings of rosecrans out of the floodplains."]but this facility isn't the only big project planned for the airguard [sot:col. black/139th airlift commander"we'veyear plan, essentially a construction project over the next 10 five or six of those books and are stages of design."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> according to the adjutant general, the missouri homeland response force was recently were recertified by fema and scored the highest of