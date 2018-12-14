Cruise control weather

Clear

Posted: Fri Dec 14 16:26:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 16:26:01 PST 2018
meteorologist mike bracciano is after a beautiful nice weather is friday night plans, and clear skies. dropping into the looking really nice, too. highs will be in plenty of sunshine. great weather for into next week, the weather pattern precipitation, and wednesday. for the most part, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s all week.
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
