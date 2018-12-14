Speech to Text for Students stack the deck for STEM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the st. joseph school district is continuing their commitment towards exposing kids to stem education, today a couple of high schoolers got the chance to teach 6th graders about the benifits of a stem education. kq2's ron johnson explains school, this classroomcards and use a these 6th into their inner some fellow we decided to teach the kids contracting successful in high school kids in the deca program at central came out to their former elementary school to help spark an interest in stem education.they gave students the a sturdy structure using only cards and some tape. competitive group so it was exciting to see them use that competitive spirit constructive way. some of the kids projects passed the test, while under the pressure.win or lose the goal of this exercise is to get kids to understand the world of possibilities a stem career can providemost kids think they're limited to college or four year degrees, but they're not. there's multiple opportunities out there as well. the older kids told us the experience gained here was invaluablethose kids got a hands-on experience of what its like to be in a stem career, and they loved it. while teachers say the opportunity for the kids to learn something new in this way is rewarding. to see that when they tried something new, those are for and love to see in our kids. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> the deca students at central worked with joseph