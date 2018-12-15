Clear

Beautiful December day

Posted: Sat Dec 15 07:13:03 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 07:13:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Just a beautiful day is on the way for today. Expect nothing but blue skies with highs in the lower 50s. If you are heading to Missouri Western for commencement, expect a perfect weather day!
