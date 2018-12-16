Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
RAVENS FALL 35-28
Posted: Sat Dec 15 20:14:32 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 20:14:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
30°
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
36°
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
30°
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
36°
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
33°
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
After an extremely nice December day, the weather will stay warm and sunny to end the weekend. Overnight tonight, clear skies will remain with lows in the upper 20s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
SJPD calls death "suspicious"
Driver killed in early morning crash identified
Suspect involved in standoff with police faces burglary charges
Fatal overnight accident
Man charged with murder receives multiple life sentences
Annual fruit sale underway for St. Joseph Lions Club
Border Patrol defends handling, medical care of 7-year-old girl who died in custody
Nearly 300 students graduate during MWSU's winter commencement
Police identify woman killed in Monday morning crash
One in custody following standoff on Angelique
Community Events