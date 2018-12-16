Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Sunny skies today
Sunny skies today
Posted: Sun Dec 16 08:52:13 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 08:52:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
43°
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
43°
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
43°
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
43°
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
For Sunday, expect the nice weather to continue. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler than what we saw Saturday but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
SJPD calls death "suspicious"
Driver killed in early morning crash identified
Suspect involved in standoff with police faces burglary charges
Fatal overnight accident
Annual fruit sale underway for St. Joseph Lions Club
Nearly 300 students graduate during MWSU's winter commencement
Man charged with murder receives multiple life sentences
Surprise honor for serviceman at Ft. Leavenworth ceremony
One in custody following standoff on Angelique
Border Patrol defends handling, medical care of 7-year-old girl who died in custody
Community Events