Clear

Sunny skies today

Sunny skies today

Posted: Sun Dec 16 08:52:13 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 08:52:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
For Sunday, expect the nice weather to continue. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler than what we saw Saturday but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events