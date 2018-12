Speech to Text for Patchy fog overnight

its a pretty nice night for a winter concert -- meteorologist colton cichoracki joins me -- colton how was the music and the weather tonight? <<after a mild sunday, the warm temperatures will continue to start the week. as for tonight, expect mostly clear skies but overnight, some patchy freezing fog could develop. the fog is most likely in low lying areas and near the missouri river. with temperatures falling into the 20s, there is the possibility the fog could lead to a few slick spots on the roadways. so be aware of that monday morning. to begin the work week, nice weather continues. monday will be another sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. by tuesday, the weather does begin to change a bit. tuesday is going to be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 50s. wednesday is the only day in the 7-day forecast that has rain chances. isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 50s. for the rest of the week, temperatures trend downward. still expect highs to be above average but will only be in the low to mid 40s with sunny skies thursday through saturday.>> thanks colton...