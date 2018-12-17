Clear

Clouds move in on Tuesday

Posted: Mon Dec 17 12:41:24 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 12:41:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
