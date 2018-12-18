Clear

TRUMAN VS CENTRAL

Posted: Mon Dec 17 20:50:33 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 20:50:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

school.. central going over last second instructions before they tipped off with truman...===we take you early in the first quarter..and central has the ball...senior forward sydney wetlaufer has a nice back door cut... and thats good for two...====truman would respond with this three from deon monroe...its 9-8 patriots... ====but central would go into the half up 21-16..====third quarter now...central with the ball...it gets swung to wetlaufer...she knocks down a three...its 24-18 lady indians...====truman would make a run at the end of the game...but central is able to hold on and get the win 38-35...
Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
