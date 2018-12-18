Speech to Text for TRUMAN VS CENTRAL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school.. central going over last second instructions before they tipped off with truman...===we take you early in the first quarter..and central has the ball...senior forward sydney wetlaufer has a nice back door cut... and thats good for two...====truman would respond with this three from deon monroe...its 9-8 patriots... ====but central would go into the half up 21-16..====third quarter now...central with the ball...it gets swung to wetlaufer...she knocks down a three...its 24-18 lady indians...====truman would make a run at the end of the game...but central is able to hold on and get the win 38-35...