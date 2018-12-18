Home
Rain chances increase on Wednesday
Rain chances increase on Wednesday
Posted: Tue Dec 18 11:59:02 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 11:59:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
58°
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
54°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58°
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
56°
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
57°
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
Most Popular Stories
One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59
Grocery store workers, shopper recognized for saving man's life
Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program loses long time secret Santa
Man arrested for DWI following crash in rural Nodaway county
Vatterott Career Colleges shut down schools nationwide
MoDOT truck overturns on highway
SJPD calls death "suspicious"
City to create vacant property registry, raise maintenance violation fees
Penny Marshall, co-star of 'Laverne & Shirley' and director of 'Big,' dead at 75
One Person Killed on Highway 59
