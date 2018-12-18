Clear

Rain chances increase on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Dec 18 11:59:02 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 11:59:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
