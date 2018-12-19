Speech to Text for central boys top truman at home

to prove it tonight... they'll have to do it against the visiting truman patriots... first quarter we go...=== back and forth between both teams... kaimen lennox did it all for the patriots tonight... lay in good... on the other end its landon pasley giving central a 6-5 lead...=== in the second quarter... a-j redman... drives but hits a step back jumper... central goes into the break leading 27-20...=== in the second half beautiful ball movement by the indians... pasley... to redman... who kicks it out to nick cebulko... drills a corner three... indians have a ten point lead out of the gate...=== now the patriots did keep up for the third quarter... even led 43-39 at one point... but pasley said not today... gets this bucket to fall... on the way to a 58-52 victory over