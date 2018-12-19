Speech to Text for adopt a family

of the community's help. kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<[track] gifts line the hallways of the afl-cio chickens with our ááquick natáá santa's helpers adopt-a-family program...they have enough... áálonger natáá[track] for the more than 25 years an ananymous group has donated 15,000 each year to the afl-cio's adopt a family program[penny adams] in was conforting to know we had this 15000 dollars that we could count on[track] but this year they wont [penny adams] sadly this year we received notice that be there for us[track] now, staff are crunching figure out how to provide 180 familes un-adopted families... [penny adams] i have not had to call a family and say "i'm sorry we cant help you, and i sure dont want to do that this year [track] so this year it's the communities help need [penny adams] 15000 dollars is a lot of money but if several folks come together and offer 5,10, or 20 or however much they can, we may be able to pull this off yet..santas helpers say, this is just the season to think they can...and... i have faith...[track] dane local news leader>>