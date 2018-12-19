Speech to Text for Cool and windy Thursday

meteorologist colton here now... <<as a cold front passes through late wednesday into early thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by thursday morning. lows overnight will be in the 30s. for the rest of the work week and into the weekend, temperatures cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies thursday through sunday. heading towards the holiday, forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both december 24th and 25th before our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on the 26th. we do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on christmas eve night, but the chances of us having a white christmas this year are basically near zero.>> now to sports... back in the swing of things ahead