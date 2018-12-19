Speech to Text for Longtime St. Joseph restaurant close its doors

an iconic st. joseph restaurant is shutting down... good evening i'm alan van zandt. after nearly 80-years in the community -- galvin's dinner house is down to its last days... kq2's ron johnson joins us in studio with more on what the owners and customers are saying about the news... many people finding out today that galvin's will be closing its doors -- as you said -- after nearly 80-years in business... the owners of the landmark restaurant broke the news in a facebook post. owner bill grace who started working at the restaurant when he was 14 said "my family and i have tried to keep galvins alive but we exhausted ourselves in every way...god knows i probably should of done this long ago but my heart wouldn't allow me." galvins was known for its legendary fried chicken and family style food... while no specific reason was given for closing -- grace said in his post that despite the family's effort to keep it going -- it just wasn't meant to be. galvins first opened in st. joseph in 1940. the original location was on south 22nd street. galvins second restaurant on the north belt highway opened last year... the restaurant's last day will be december 29. reporting in studio ..ron johnson..kq2 news. you may remember -- a fire nearly destroyed the original galvin's almost 10-years ago... back in the summer of 2010 ..an early morning electrical fire tore through the restaurant on south 22nd street. no one was at the restaurant at the time. the fire broke out days before its 70th anniversary. it would take almost three years of repairs and renovations before galvins would reopen.