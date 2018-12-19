Speech to Text for Learning Center holiday decorations

st. joseph school district's early learning center has some pretty sweet holiday decorations up this year teachers at the pre-k center have transformed the hallways into a life size gingerbread house for the last two weeks students have been hard at work decorating paper candies, cookies and reindeer to fill the center materials were provided by the districts crayons to computers program and teachers say the project was a great opportunity for students to learn about team work (sot "the kids came in that monday and we talked about everything. we looked a pictures of gingerbread houses to see what they look like and then they helped us decide what we could add to it to make their project and not just ours.") the center plans to keep the decorations up until after the first of the year for parents to come and see the kids