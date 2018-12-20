Speech to Text for Eric Fisher earns pro bowl nod

13... a few chiefs are headed to their first pro bowl this year.. among those is veteran left tackle eric fisher.. who is finally developing into the steady left tackle the chiefs have hoped for.. <<eric fisher: "it's definitely fun to get the texts, get the calls and you know just people been behind me since day one, you know, real excited for me. "it's been a journey since day one for the former number one overall draft pick eric fisher. with high expectations coming out of central michigan, the left tackled struggled. in his rookie year, pro football focus ranked him 70th out of 76 offensive tackles. but year after year, fisher made progress.fisher: "i guess it really doesn't matter to me where i started. i think the biggest thing that i've stayed consistent with is i want to keep improving each and every year and you know i think i can say personally for myself i think that's happened." in 2018, fisher found himself in pro football focus team of the week awards. he also only gave up 2 sacks in 516 pass attempts for the chiefs so far. but the upswing in play over the past few years goes unnoticed because of the position he plays. fisher: "it's part of our make-up, especially as offensive lineman. not getting recognized usually throughout the season, we get locked into doing what we do."he adds coach reid was pretty excited to hear the announcement. fisher: "quick congratulationsthis morning in the meeting, then seattle. " (laughing)>>