griffon men top rockhurst

Posted: Wed Dec 19 21:15:14 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 21:15:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

a high level." ) the western men welcome rockhurst university in the night cap of the double header...===first half.. quinton curry was dominant.. dropping 14 points in the first half..western trailed 26-15 at one point in the first half..==but tyrell carroll came to play...on the break...carroll hits the hole.. and-1...==carroll does it again..ties the game up at 34...he'll go on to drop 23 on the night.,.===and the point western takes the lead 37-34... thanks to sam siganos...three ball good..4 of five on the evening..==western able to hold onto a lead for most of the game...rockhurst tried to come back...but you can't forget about lavon hightower... adds 18 of his own...the griffs seal up an 89-81 victory
