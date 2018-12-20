Speech to Text for griffon men top rockhurst

a high level." ) the western men welcome rockhurst university in the night cap of the double header...===first half.. quinton curry was dominant.. dropping 14 points in the first half..western trailed 26-15 at one point in the first half..==but tyrell carroll came to play...on the break...carroll hits the hole.. and-1...==carroll does it again..ties the game up at 34...he'll go on to drop 23 on the night.,.===and the point western takes the lead 37-34... thanks to sam siganos...three ball good..4 of five on the evening..==western able to hold onto a lead for most of the game...rockhurst tried to come back...but you can't forget about lavon hightower... adds 18 of his own...the griffs seal up an 89-81 victory