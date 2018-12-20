Clear

Animal Shelter

Jennifer Lockwood of the Humane Society is in the KQ2 Studio to show off another furry friend

Posted: Thu Dec 20 05:28:51 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 05:28:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Animal Shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

having a white christmas this year are basically near zero. we'll continue to watch the forecast very closely over the next several days as we near the all important holiday. >> i'm joined by jennifer lockwood and .... from the st. joseph animal shelter.... after the break -- we'll head on over to the kitchen to check out what kraig
Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. After some light rain overnight, we are waking up to cloudy skies this morning and will stick around throughout the day. Our winds have now been picking up from the northwest and will continue throughout your Thursday, gusting up to 30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events