Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Santa Tracker
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Winds die down, sunshine returns
Winds die down, sunshine returns
Posted: Thu Dec 20 12:17:23 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 12:17:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38°
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
37°
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
38°
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
40°
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Shop St. Joseph grand prize claimed
Longtime St. Joseph restaurant closing its doors next week
Shop St. Joe Second Chance Prize Numbers Announced
Shop St. Joseph second chance prize numbers announced
Longtime St. Joseph Dentist Suffers Fatal Heart Attack
Winning Numbers for "Shop St. Joseph" Drawn
Teacher Claims $10,000 Shop St. Joe Grand Prize
One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59
Grieving family with simple Christmas request
Construction begins on new Open Door Food Kitchen
Community Events