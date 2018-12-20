Clear

Winds die down, sunshine returns

Winds die down, sunshine returns

Posted: Thu Dec 20 12:17:23 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 12:17:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events