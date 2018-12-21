Clear

Great winter weather heading into Christmas weekend

Posted: Fri Dec 21 05:26:56 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 05:26:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. for your friday and into the christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. highs will upper 40s with sunny skies friday officially start sure won't feel like minute christmas christmas eve & forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both december 24th & 25th. we do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on christmas eve night, but the chances of us having a white christmas this year are basically near zero. christmas day is looking to be partly sunny with 40s. our weather pattern starts picking up with rain wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. we rain/snow mix on thursday. we'll the forecast very closely over the next several days important holiday. we
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.
