Speech to Text for Great winter weather heading into Christmas weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. for your friday and into the christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. highs will upper 40s with sunny skies friday officially start sure won't feel like minute christmas christmas eve & forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both december 24th & 25th. we do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on christmas eve night, but the chances of us having a white christmas this year are basically near zero. christmas day is looking to be partly sunny with 40s. our weather pattern starts picking up with rain wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. we rain/snow mix on thursday. we'll the forecast very closely over the next several days important holiday. we