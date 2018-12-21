Speech to Text for 6-year-old Atchison girl credited with saving man suffering a stroke

tonight at 10 a six year old atchison girl is being called a hero to many after saving a man who was suffering from a stroke.kq2's vanessa alonso has the heartwarming story. <<daylight donuts in atchison is the usual morning coffee stop for 60-year-old wendall smith. he enjoys the company of the owner's six-year-old granddaughter madison ash. wendall smith/madison's friend: "i call it fairly close. she warms up to everybody. she's really easy to get along with. i put up with a lot of things" madison ash/little hero: "i pick on him when he's trying to do his puzzles. i scribble on them and i do random numbers on them." but on november 7th, 2018...that usual morning visit would become a scary event. smith was beginning to have a stroke at the restaurant. smith: "i just felt something was wrong. i don't know if it was numbness or what. i felt my arms starting to numb and tingle. madison then said you're not talking or what's wrong." ash: "i tried to talk to him. he didn't say anything." smith attempted to get up from his table and leave daylight donuts to his car. madison on the other hand went to a grown up and got help. jennifer wagner/daylight donuts manager: "she knew her friend was not acting right. she knew he wasn't talking. i ran out to get him back inside. we had someone bring him in. luckily we had a nurse here. i called 911." that call to 911 helped made all the difference as smith got the immediate medical attention he needed. he spent two days in the hospital. his recovery is all thanks to madison's awareness. jennifer dodson/madison's mother:"she's very aware of her surroundings. she always has been since she was a little girl. i'm just really proud of her. smith: "i've thanked her many times. but an extra special thank you for noticing. she noticed and notified." today smith has no permanent damage from his stroke while madison is now a little hero. this is just happy to have her friend back. ash: "we'll be best friends forever." reporting from atchison, kansas, i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> medical experts say the word "fast" is an easy way to remember and identify the most common symptoms of a stroke. those include the facial droop, arm weakness and issues with speech. calling 9-1-1 quickly will make a difference in recovery time for the