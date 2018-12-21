Speech to Text for SALVATION ARMY HOLDS ANNUAL TOY DRIVE

st. joseph. hundreds of presents were handed out today... all to make sure kids wake up to a merry christmas morning. kq2's ron johnson was at our local salvation army building, where parents lined up early this morning: <<ron johnson reportingput together a giving community and the spirit of the holiday season, and this is what you get.[abe tamayo] we're so excited here in the salvation army and every christmas season of course.hundreds of toys collected by the salvation army, to go to families who need a little help crossing all the items off their holiday lists [stanley libby] they do what they can, and some families just need the extra help, so that's what we're here for. volunteers transformed the salvation army's warehouse into a toy wonderland.[ronda tamayo] this is our toy town where people have come in through the month of november and applied for toys and food, families come in every 10 minutes, and they get to shop for toys for the children in ther home.the toy town, made possible by generous donors in the st. joseph and buchanan county area [abe tamayo] we're so appreciative of the community's support ensuring a good christmas for all our children. for the organizers, the opportunity to put this on really hits home[abe tamayo] my own case growing up as a poor person as a poor family of eight,if it werent for the salvation army wouldn't have any christmas, we wouldn't have had ample food to eat, wouldn't have clothes on our back.[ronda tamayo] i came from a family of seven children, and we were not rich either, we were poor.which is why they say its so important to give back.[ronda tamayo] i love to see the smiles on the parents as they're able to come through and to get something for them it warms my heart to see that we are able to help those in need in our community.ron johnson, kq2 news>> the salvation army thanks the st. joseph community for another successful year with its toy