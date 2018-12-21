Speech to Text for Nice weekend ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> that's a replacement. . >> the temperatures in the 40s. look at this beautiful shop on this camera. >> this is out towards the west and maybe a beautiful sun set i'm going right now. . a beautiful sun set and in the 34-degrees. we should be at 37. that is over this part of the area. . definite shopping weather. the rain out towards the east and not a whole light out there. . that is christmas day and then wednesday we really had a good chance and and rain the hour by hour forecast. that is warming up and as we go in saturday night i think much with the time from time but that's about it. . that is hour by hour and as we look at the forecast 46-degrees for the daytime high. a few clouds above average.. these are late evening hours the overnight and thursday and unfortunately all