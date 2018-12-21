Clear

Nice weekend ahead

>> that's a replacement. . >> the temperatures in the 40s. look at this beautiful shop on this camera. >> this is out towards the west and maybe a beautiful sun set i'm going right now. . a beautiful sun set and in the 34-degrees. we should be at 37. that is over this part of the area. . definite shopping weather. the rain out towards the east and not a whole light out there. . that is christmas day and then wednesday we really had a good chance and and rain the hour by hour forecast. that is warming up and as we go in saturday night i think much with the time from time but that's about it. . that is hour by hour and as we look at the forecast 46-degrees for the daytime high. a few clouds above average.. these are late evening hours the overnight and thursday and unfortunately all
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
