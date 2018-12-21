Clear

Paper Football Fundraiser

Paper Football Fundraiser

Posted: Fri Dec 21 16:30:28 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 16:30:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for Paper Football Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cold strawberry. a young boy in turney missouri has raised over $500 selling paper footballs, all to help local families afford christmas gifts kq2's sydnie his story <<< ánatsá paper being folded making paper football is something most kids love to do [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "as you know, we can flick them, you can throw them like this, and we can maybe kick them, i don't know."]so for christmas, 9 year old brayden leestover decided to start selling them to help other people [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "i know some parents don't have enough money to give their kids presents."] brayden began selling his footballs for [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "before i started this i thought i would get like whole quarters, no actual cash."] and even recruited his mom to help [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i posted it to a couple local swap shops and thought 'well we might get something, we might not, but we'll see'."] and in less than two weeks he raised over $500[sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "sometimes they say like 'that's really nice of you to give money to people who need' so they just give me extra money."]the money will help provide christmas gifts to a few local families [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i've had three different moms message me, so we are helping those three families and they each have three kids a piece."]and give his own family a reason to celebrate [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i've been not fortunate in the past, so it means extra to me, because i've been to the point that i didn't have any presents for him and i've had people help me out, so to be able to do that in return it means a lot."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> brayden says he plans to keep selling footballs all year round to help people in need buy food. you can find more information on how to purchase brayden's footballs on our website
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events