Speech to Text for Paper Football Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cold strawberry. a young boy in turney missouri has raised over $500 selling paper footballs, all to help local families afford christmas gifts kq2's sydnie his story <<< ánatsá paper being folded making paper football is something most kids love to do [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "as you know, we can flick them, you can throw them like this, and we can maybe kick them, i don't know."]so for christmas, 9 year old brayden leestover decided to start selling them to help other people [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "i know some parents don't have enough money to give their kids presents."] brayden began selling his footballs for [sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "before i started this i thought i would get like whole quarters, no actual cash."] and even recruited his mom to help [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i posted it to a couple local swap shops and thought 'well we might get something, we might not, but we'll see'."] and in less than two weeks he raised over $500[sot:brayden leestover/paper football salesman "sometimes they say like 'that's really nice of you to give money to people who need' so they just give me extra money."]the money will help provide christmas gifts to a few local families [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i've had three different moms message me, so we are helping those three families and they each have three kids a piece."]and give his own family a reason to celebrate [sot:lacy mccannon/brayden's mom:"i've been not fortunate in the past, so it means extra to me, because i've been to the point that i didn't have any presents for him and i've had people help me out, so to be able to do that in return it means a lot."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> brayden says he plans to keep selling footballs all year round to help people in need buy food. you can find more information on how to purchase brayden's footballs on our website