Speech to Text for Heygood's performing in St. Joseph for Heartwarmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good things come to an end. . i'm already feeling better. dozens of instruments a week from tonight friday. an extra special message. >> that is very, very generous. . you would be surprised how many people here in our own hometown . just a brief snipit of it. . >>> that's where people can make a donation.