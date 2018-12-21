Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Heygood's performing in St. Joseph for Heartwarmers

Heygood's performing in St. Joseph for Heartwarmers

Posted: Fri Dec 21 19:54:25 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 19:54:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Heygood's performing in St. Joseph for Heartwarmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good things come to an end. . i'm already feeling better. dozens of instruments a week from tonight friday. an extra special message. >> that is very, very generous. . you would be surprised how many people here in our own hometown . just a brief snipit of it. . >>> that's where people can make a donation.
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events