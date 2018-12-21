Speech to Text for benton vs central basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lady cards look to stay undefeated on the year against a young central squad.. == in the first..great ball movement by the cards to free up lauren burright...==later.. fuller drives and goes with a fancy finish at the rim.. benton jumps out to an 11-3 lead..===in the second..sydney wetlaufer for central aiming to close the gap on the lead.. she knocks down a three...== and just before half..gracie moody gets it in the corner.. lines it up and she hits it..== central trails at the half... 20-16..==in the second half it was all benton..==lauren eimann goes up for the shot but mia stillman comes up with the block..==benton outscored central 17-3 in the third..to elevate the lady cards to a 50-28 win over central.. (sot kerstyn bolton/benton head coach:"the stat of the game for us aside from that minute and a half we held them to five points from half time to when i took my seniors out and that's just the toughness of this would've let me they would've game and we want to make sure that and stuff like that they're just a tough carried us and they were awesome.") now to the boys game...chole ater leading benton against the indians..== to start the game..it was all landon pasley for central..3 pointer good..==next...here is another three ball that's good...==and finally on the break..pasley hits the euro step to the hoop..he was money to start out..scoring 8 of the first 11 points for central..== we go later in the first half.. benton trailing 20-11...trevor mull drives and findsjaren kretzer.,..bucket and the foul..20-14..===later malique bennet find bryson connor..and gets it go...benton is keeping it interesting so far...== central in possesion unitl ater..grabs the steal and goes coast to coast for the lay-in.. trying to keep pace..but central was able to hold onto a lead the rest of the way.. grabbing a 51-41 win over benton.. (sot cy musser/central head coach:"alot of fun tonight.") it goes without saying..