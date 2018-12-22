Speech to Text for AUTO REPAIR SHOP GIVES AWAY CAR TO MILITARY FAMILY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(816) 364- 1131. it can be tough for military personel making the transition to civilian life after their service, which is why one st. joseph business takes time to make that transition a little easier. as kq2's ron johnson reports. reporting paul pease usually puts others before himselfemotions are just going off the chartsbut now the focus is on him. [pease] i'm just at a pease is the winner of the collision repair specialists car giveaway, an event that gives military families like paul's a helping hand something to help families and i have a lot of families in the military and a lot a friends.janice eaton is the main giveaway, she something after face when returning home from military service.get in situations hardships that really put them in a situation where maybe have a vehicle. pease says he's seen some of those hardships [pease] i haven't had a vehicle in over a year and its babysitting for my get to work every eaton says its the perfect way to give back to her community [eaton] it seems like that's the biggest need for military families, its just so rewarding to be able to do it.for pease, as happy as he his to receive this gift, he says it more to pay it [pease] if i see somebody struggling, i'm help them more than i'm gonna worry about myself anyday. now, i want to go pick help somebody else ron johnson kq2 news>> collision repair specialists has given away nine cars to deserving military families over the past seven years.